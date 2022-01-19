The iPhone 13’s noise cancellation is gone and not coming back

Apple confirms the removal of the accessiblity feature on its newest phones.

(Macworld.com) on

Ever since the iPhone 13 arrived, some people have been wondering where the Phone Noise Cancellation feature went. What appeared to be a bug, however, has now emerged as a decision by Apple to axe it.

The feature could previously be found in the Audio/Video Accessibility settings and it's usually turned on by default. Its purpose is to reduce ambient background noise on phone calls when you're holding the receiver to your ear, and unless you were one of the people who wanted to turn the feature off, you probably didn't notice it was even there.

iPhone 13 noise cancellation

The Phone Noise Cancellation toggle that is present on the iPhone 12 (center) is missing from the iPhone 13 (right) in iOS 15. Image: IDG

But without it, calls might sound muddy and muffled, depending on what's going on around you. When we realized it was missing, we assumed it was a bug, but now 9to5Mac reports that it's actually gone for good.

The publication was contacted by a reader who shared a message he had with Apple Support on Twitter. After a query, Apple told him Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings. He then asked if the iPhone 13 series of phones just do not support noise cancellation for phone calls, and the representative said, That is correct.

It seems that something with the iPhone 13 prevents Apple from offering the feature on its newest phones. Apple offers a similar feature called Voice Isolation, but that's strictly for FaceTime calls. For regular calls, you'll have to get AirPods Pro if you want noise cancellation.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AppleiPhonenoise cancellation

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?