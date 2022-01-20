How to fix a missing Wi-Fi entry in macOS

body>

macOS treats networks connections as entries in the Network preference pane. When you add a hardware connection, like an ethernet port that's part of a Thunderbolt dock, the preference list should automatically update to include it. But readers find that sometimes entries disappear. This is particularly common with Wi-Fi for reasons that aren't apparent.

You can re-create a missing Wi-Fi interface entry (and that of any other interface). The steps are simple:

Go to System Preferences Network. Click the plus sign in the lower-left corner of the window. Wi-Fi should appear in the Interface popup menu. If so, select it. (If not, read below.) Enter whatever descriptive label for Service Name you like; just Wi-Fi is fine. Click Create.

This process should re-create the Wi-Fi connection on your computer. If this newly created entry doesn't have the intended effect, your Wi-Fi hardware may be faulty, or the system may need to be reinstalled. Read this Mac Wi-Fi interface troubleshooting column.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Harriet.

