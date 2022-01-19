Wild rumor claims the iPad Pro could get a glass Apple logo with MagSafe

And we thought Crazy Apple Rumors was out of the game.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

After the M1 revamp last year, we weren't expecting much for the next iPad Pro—M2 chip, larger battery, better camera—but a new report could prove us wrong.

9to5Mac reports that while Apple has dropped its ambitious plans for a full glass back for the iPad Pro due to fragility concerns, it does hope to bring MagSafe to the device. How? But fitting a magnetic glass Apple logo within the aluminum frame.

The publication says power would be transmitted through the glass logo, which has stronger magnets to prevent accidents, and it supports charges at faster speeds than MagSafe for iPhone.

The iPad is the only Apple product line that doesn't yet support MagSafe, with Apple having brought it to the iPhone, Mac, and AirPods. However, this rumor seems more than a wishlist item than an actual feature Apple would ship. The Apple logo on the iPad seems too small to properly hold an iPad in place on a stand, and attaching a MagSafe power cable to it would be just as clunky as plugging in a USB-C cable.

But if Apple could get it to work, it would definitely be the coolest MagSafe implementation yet. The report also states that Apple is considering changing the iPad's visual identity with a notch on the display to make it similar to its other products. We're not sure which rumor sounds more bizarre, but we'll definitely be waiting to see if 9to5Mac is right about the iPad Pro.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)
Editors' Choice
Read our review
MSRP: 128GB Wi-Fi $1099 | 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular $1299
Best Prices Today: $999.00 at Amazon | $999.00 at B H Photo | $1049.99 at Best Buy

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?