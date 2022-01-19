Wild rumor claims the iPad Pro could get a glass Apple logo with MagSafe

body>

After the M1 revamp last year, we weren't expecting much for the next iPad Pro—M2 chip, larger battery, better camera—but a new report could prove us wrong.

9to5Mac reports that while Apple has dropped its ambitious plans for a full glass back for the iPad Pro due to fragility concerns, it does hope to bring MagSafe to the device. How? But fitting a magnetic glass Apple logo within the aluminum frame.

The publication says power would be transmitted through the glass logo, which has stronger magnets to prevent accidents, and it supports charges at faster speeds than MagSafe for iPhone.

The iPad is the only Apple product line that doesn't yet support MagSafe, with Apple having brought it to the iPhone, Mac, and AirPods. However, this rumor seems more than a wishlist item than an actual feature Apple would ship. The Apple logo on the iPad seems too small to properly hold an iPad in place on a stand, and attaching a MagSafe power cable to it would be just as clunky as plugging in a USB-C cable.

But if Apple could get it to work, it would definitely be the coolest MagSafe implementation yet. The report also states that Apple is considering changing the iPad's visual identity with a notch on the display to make it similar to its other products. We're not sure which rumor sounds more bizarre, but we'll definitely be waiting to see if 9to5Mac is right about the iPad Pro.