How to get the best deal on Samsung's new Galaxy S21 Fan Edition 5G phone

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's latest Fan Edition smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, has just been released, and considering the phone's price tag, it's well worth a look. At AU$999 (to buy the 128GB model outright) you'd expect to get a lot less than a phone with a superfast Snapdragon 888 processor, 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate, gaming friendly 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 32-megapixel selfie camera.

With that in mind, it's surprising that the major telcos - Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, are offering an extra incentive by currently bundling the phone with a bonus Galaxy Buds2 earbuds (worth AU$219) on their respective 12, 24 and 36-month contracts.

These offers are available until January 31 2022. Let's take a look at what's on offer, focusing on the best value 24-month contracts that seem to hit a sweet spot in regards to contract length and affordability.

If you're just after the cheapest deal, Vodafone's 40GB Max Speed Lite Plan is the best option. On this plan you can get the 128GB device on a 24-month contract for AU$81.62 per month, once you combine the device repayments and monthly plan fees. This also includes 5G access and a free 3 month subscription to Amazon Music worth (AU$11.99 per month).



If you're a sports lover, however, you may prefer to choose the 128GB S21 FE 5G on Optus' most affordable 24-month plan, the $45 Optus Choice Plus Plan, which gives you access to complimentary Optus Sport and OS Fitness subscriptions. This 5G plan will cost you AU$86.61 per month (plan fees + device repayments), however, you'll need to get by on just 20GB of data per month.



Like Vodafone's offer, Telstra's best value plan, the $55 Small Telstra Upfront Mobile Plan, includes 40GB data per month. However, purchasing the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with this plan will cost you AU$96.62 per month in repayments. This is AU$15 more than Vodafone's best offer and AU$10 more than Optus' best offer.

While the Telstra deal is clearly more expensive, Telstra does currently have the best 5G coverage in Australia, and if 5G coverage is patchy where you live, or if you travel to areas where it is, it could actually be the best value option for you.

Regardless of which plan you choose for your Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the current Samsung Galaxy Buds2 offer, when you weigh its value against the cost of your new device, means you'll really only pay AU$780 when all is said and done. That's exceptional value in anyone's eyes.