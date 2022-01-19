Apple’s spring event comes into view with iPad, iPhone filings

A spate of new models could be on the way.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

We're still at least two months away from Apple's first event of 2022, but the show is already beginning to take shape. Consomac (translation) has uncovered a set of new filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission that appears to reveal 11 new iPadOS 15 and three iOS 15 models.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly what devices these model numbers pertain to, but it's almost certainly the iPhone SE and iPad Air, which were rumored this week to launch in the first half of 2022. However, with 14 models numbers listed, it's likely that the filing includes more than just these two products.

For example, Apple filed five unreleased iPad numbers in July 2019, but some of them didn't make an appearance until the following year:

A2068: 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), released March 2020

A2197: iPad (7th generation), released September 2019

A2198: iPad (7th generation), released September 2019

A2228: 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), released March 2020

A2230: 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), released March 2020

The current iPhone SE uses three model numbers while the iPad Air uses four. That leaves 10 model numbers unaccounted for in the filing. The iPad numbers could pertain to the iPad Pro, which is rumored to release later this year. It's also possible that a surprise smart home hub device running iPadOS 15, though that's something of a longshot.

We'll know soon enough what the numbers mean, but it seems likely the spring event will focus on non-Mac devices. While Apple has several Macs on the way in 2022, including a new 27-inch iMac, redesigned MacBook Air, and next-generation Mac Pro, but rumors suggest they will arrive at WWDC in June or later. Along with a new iPhone SE and iPad Air, Apple could also launch a new version of AirPods Pro.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?