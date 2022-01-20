What happens to your pics if you had iCloud Photos off, but turn it back on?

You can think of iCloud Photos as a merged superset of all photos on all your linked devices and at iCloud.com.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

iCloud Photos offers a great way to access all your media across all your devices and at iCloud.com. Some people find it doesn't meet their needs and want to disable it, but they're worried about a potential edge case, described as follows:

  1. They disable iCloud Photos on their Apple devices and retain images and videos variously based on storage. This unlinks their device-based Photos libraries from iCloud synchronization among them, and between them and iCloud.com.
  2. They go to iCloud.com and delete images.
  3. Unintentionally, iCloud Photos is re-enabled on a device.

Will step 3 result in images deleted from iCloud.com in step 2 also being removed from the accidentally re-enabled device in step 3? Apple doesn't document this particular case, but the answer clearly seems to be no. iCloud retains no record of deletions that's applied when and if sync becomes re-enabled.

Consider that deleting media in iCloud Photos more like moving media. That is, when you delete an image or video, via iCloud Photos in iOS, iPadOS, or macOS or at iCloud.com, you receive a warning that looks something like this (or in a plural form):

Delete 1 item from all your devices? This item will be deleted from iCloud Photos on all your devices.

This warning seems like you're about to lose an item, but Photos actually moves it to a holding tank awaiting deletion.

However, that's not what happens. Instead, the Photos native app or web app moves your deleted items into the Recently Deleted folder. After about 30 days, they are automatically deleted. (You can navigate to Recently Deleted, select items, and delete them immediately, and they are never recoverable from that moment forward.)

When you re-enable iCloud Photos on a device, by error or intention, iCloud merges photos and movies across your devices and iCloud.com, producing a superset of all images.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Dan.

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?