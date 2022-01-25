Apple is preparing ‘a feast of new products’ this year

Here’s what coming in 2022.

(Macworld.com) on

While we're not expecting any new Apple products until the spring, the rumors about what Apple is working on in 2022 are coming fast and furious. And the latest report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has us more excited than ever.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says Apple is planning the widest array of new hardware products in its history as it prepares more minor or complementary products for its first event in March or April. He expects the year to shake out in a relatively traditional fashion as far as timing goes, but notes that Apple has a lot of products on the way. Here's how he breaks it down:

March/April: iPhone SE and iPad Air

June: Higher-end Mac mini or 27-inch iMac with M1 Pro chip

September/October: iPhone (four models) and Apple Watch Series 8 (three models), AirPods Pro upgrade, low-end iPad

October/November: Updated iMac, revamped MacBook Air, Mac Pro, iPad Pro

Also on the way is a new consumer chip, the M2, and a higher-end variant of the M1 Max. The M2 is expected to be a relatively minor spec bump that will debut in the redesigned MacBook Air, while the higher-end chip will be the centerpiece of the new Mac Pro and will likely be significantly faster than all other Apple silicon chips.

Gurman doesn't even mention the rumored brand-new products that could arrive in 2022: an AR/VR headset, standalone monitor, or HomePod hub. Even if just one of those products launches alongside the rest of the rumored updates, it would make for an absolutely massive year for Apple.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?