Apple is preparing ‘a feast of new products’ this year

While we're not expecting any new Apple products until the spring, the rumors about what Apple is working on in 2022 are coming fast and furious. And the latest report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has us more excited than ever.



In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says Apple is planning the widest array of new hardware products in its history as it prepares more minor or complementary products for its first event in March or April. He expects the year to shake out in a relatively traditional fashion as far as timing goes, but notes that Apple has a lot of products on the way. Here's how he breaks it down:

March/April: iPhone SE and iPad Air

June: Higher-end Mac mini or 27-inch iMac with M1 Pro chip

September/October: iPhone (four models) and Apple Watch Series 8 (three models), AirPods Pro upgrade, low-end iPad

October/November: Updated iMac, revamped MacBook Air, Mac Pro, iPad Pro

Also on the way is a new consumer chip, the M2, and a higher-end variant of the M1 Max. The M2 is expected to be a relatively minor spec bump that will debut in the redesigned MacBook Air, while the higher-end chip will be the centerpiece of the new Mac Pro and will likely be significantly faster than all other Apple silicon chips.

Gurman doesn't even mention the rumored brand-new products that could arrive in 2022: an AR/VR headset, standalone monitor, or HomePod hub. Even if just one of those products launches alongside the rest of the rumored updates, it would make for an absolutely massive year for Apple.