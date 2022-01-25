The iPhone 13’s ‘pink screen’ issue could be fixed as early as today

Apple reportedly indicates it's a software issue.

(Macworld.com) on

Apple has fixed a number of small bugs and glitches with the first round of iOS 15 updates, but some users are reporting that a frustrating one remains where an iPhone 13's screen turns pink and reboots. According to a forum post, a fix could be on the way.

As first spotted by 9to5Mac, the issue cropped up on the Apple Communities Forum board, where user DPigar wrote that his iPhone 13 Pro display turns pink for a few seconds and then reloads. The issue was resolved with a replacement device, but several responses to his initial post as well as other reports on Reddit and Weibo indicate that the issue isn't specific to their device.

However, according to the Chinese language site MyDrivers (translation), Apple has reportedly noted that the issue is not a hardware one. The site said Apple has advised a user on Weibo to back up their data and upgrade to the newest version of iOS, which indicates a fix could be imminent. It may even arrive as part of iOS 15.3, which is expected to land either Monday or Tuesday.

For now, you should contact your local Apple store or Apple support if your iPhone 13 is experiencing this issue on a regular basis. Apple hasn't commented publicly or referenced it in the iOS 15.3 release notes, so it still could be a long wait.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?