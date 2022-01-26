Add a custom icon to your iPhone status bar with this clever trick

Hack your Focus status.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

If there's one knock we have against the iPhone, it's a lack of customization. But a trick built into iOS 15 lets you get around that restriction by adding a personalized icon to your status bar.

A new feature in iOS 15 called Focus lets you set times when notifications are silenced so you can concentrate on a specific task or get some shut-eye. You can select from several preset Focuses, such as driving, working out, or reading, or you can set a custom Focus for something you often do. Within the settings it lets you add an identification icon that will appear in the status bar while in use.

The trick is you don't actually have to set anything to turn off. Apple's Focus customization options let you exclude any app or contact from being silenced, so with a few taps, you can use it to merely add a custom icon to your status bar. Here's how it works:

  • Open Settings.
  • Tap the Focus tab.
  • Tap the plus icon in the top right corner.
  • Tap Custom.
  • Choose a name for your Focus and an icon.
  • Add people that you want to allow notifications for messages and calls.
  • Add apps that you want to allow notifications.
  • Click Done.
  • Click on the Focus you just made in the list.
  • Flip the toggle to turn it on.
Focus custom iconYou can easily set up a custom Focus that does nothing but an icon in your status bar.

IDG

Once your Focus is active, the icon you've associated with it will appear next to the clock in the top left corner. It's a nice bit of customization that can add a touch of personality to your phone: a paw print for pet lovers, guitar for musicians, or as asterisk, star, light bulb or any of the 47 different icons (though sadly, none of them are the poop emoji).

For now, you can only add a single icon at a time. Plus, the Focus icon will get pushed out if the location arrow appears, however, so it won't quite be a permanent fixture on your phone. Perhaps that'll change if Apple eliminates the notch on the iPhone 14 as rumored, but for now, the space is limited.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?