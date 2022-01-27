Square Enix launches Oceania Data Center for Final Fantasy 14 Online

(PC World) on

Credit: Square Enix

Square Enix says Fans of Final Fantasy 14 Online in Australia and New Zealand can now enjoy a smoother experience of the game online thanks to the launch of an Oceania Data Center. 

The Oceania Data Center, which launched alongside Patch 6.08, is part of the company's global plan to expand the game's server capacity in response to rising player numbers and in-game congestion - a problem that ultimately led it to make the decision to suspend sales of the game back in December 2021.

The Center, hopefully, should also provide Oceania region players with faster online pings, allowing them to avoid some of the lag they may have experienced when joining overseas servers. 

Right now, the Oceania Data Center is accessible for new character creation only, but the company has promised that Home World Transfers will be possible from January 26, 2022. From this time, Five Worlds will be available, with Square Enix confirming that all Worlds will be designated as New Worlds, which means players who transfer will get special bonuses, like:

  • Free Home World Transfer for players transferring from another world
  • Double EXP for both newly created and transferred characters (up to Level 80) and, 
  • Gold and Silver Chocobo Feathers exchangeable for special in-game rewards.
Credit: Square Enix

To mark the launch of the Oceania Data Center, Square Enix has also created a map of Australia and New Zealand in the style of the world map of Hydaelyn, complete with recognisable creatures, landmarks and cities. Fans can get their hands on a copy in the form of a downloadable desktop wallpaper

With server expansion now underway, sales of the Final Fantasy 14 Online Starter and Complete Editions will also resume, Square Enix says. 


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Final Fantasy 14final fantasy XIV OnlineOceania Data Center

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?