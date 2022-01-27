Macworld Podcast: Why 2022 will be a powerful year for Apple’s Macs

In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about how the M processor is going to boost the Mac to new heights! What could we see in a new Mac mini, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro? More processing power that'll make the old school chip makers even more nervous. It's all in today's show!
This is episode 777 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 777
- The next Mac mini: Apple's smallest desktop to get the M1 Pro and Max treatment
- The M1 Max iMac Pro could be even faster than the MacBook Pro
- Apple is preparing ‘a feast of new products' this year
- Everything you need to know about the M1 chip
- A13 to M1: How every Apple processor performs
- Intel's Alder Lake Core i9 processor actually is faster than the M1 Max*
