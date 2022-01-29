Spanish cops searching for drugs find an illegal crypto GPU farm instead

'First you get the power, then you get the money...'

(PC World (US online)) on

When Spanish police were informed of an illegal electricity tap, a small building stealing a huge amount of power from its neighbors, they suspected an indoor marijuana farm. After all, weed needs a lot of lights and hydroponics if you want to grow it in the middle of Seville. But when the cops raided the building, they found racks and racks of humming graphics cards instead. The operation wasn't an illegal marijuana farm, it was an illegal cryptocurrency farm.

VideoCardz.com spotted the story posted on a local news hub, noting that most of the cards used in the crypto mining rigs appear to be EVGA RTX 3000-series in addition to standalone ASICs machines. Police told the media that they seized 22 rigs worth 50,000 euro, and running off of 2000 euro a month in stolen electricity. For such an elaborate setup, the profit seems to be piecemeal: police estimate the operation generated approximately 3500 euro a month in profit, even after the illegal power tap. No arrests were reported.

You can watch video of the raid here:

There's nothing illegal about mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in most countries, even if gamers desperately searching for affordable graphics cards might wish otherwise. But criminals and desperate chancers are seeing crypto as an easy and relatively safe way to generate income. Put that relatively in big quotes: running dozens of high-powered computers in close proximity gobbles up electricity (which is what made this farm illegal) and generates huge amounts of heat. In December, a crypto farm in Thailand was destroyed in a fire, possibly caused by excess heat and/or poor wiring.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?