Developers can now offer iOS apps that are hidden from App Store search

While we're all familiar with searching for the games and utilities we want to download on our iPhones, Apple is giving developers a new way to target audiences with apps you won't find by browsing the App Store.



As spotted by developer mikeymikey on Twitter, Apple has announced that it is adding support for the distribution of unlisted apps, which are discoverable only via a direct link. Apple says possible candidates for unlisted apps are ones for specific organizations, special events, or research studies, or apps used as employee resources or sales tools.

Apple explains that an unlisted app will not appear in any of the traditional App Store rankings and categories, recommendations, charts, search results, or other listings. Unlisted apps are recommended for limited audiences, employees using company phones, and apps unable to use the private Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager. Apps that were previously available on the App Store will retain their links but will no longer be visible to the general public.