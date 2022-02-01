How to fix overnight MacBook battery drain in macOS Monterey 12.2

body>

Users of macOS Monterey are turning to social media to find help with an apparent bug that causes MacBook running macOS Monterey 12.2 to completely lose battery power overnight. Based on several Twitter reports, users are finding that their MacBooks are waking up from sleep countless times a night and causing the battery to drain. The problem seems to affect both Intel and M1 Macs.

@ Apple tweeps: macOS 12.2 breaks something related with bluetooth + sleep/wake. Looking at `pmset -g log`, it seems like it spent all night waking up every few seconds for bluetooth and drained all the battery. [FB9862509] https://t.co/5IF81PVw3P pic.twitter.com/qczeDKD5oX — João Pavão (@jpavao) January 28, 2022

I'm also effected by the battery drain issue with macOS Monterey 12.2. Software quality is getting an ever increasing issue at @Apple. pic.twitter.com/2YuZqKlYCc — Andreas Schilling (@aschilling) January 30, 2022

Apple Support responded to Andreas Schilling's tweet above with a link to a support document with instructions on how to optimize the MacBook battery, check battery health, and diagnose battery issues, but the problem seems to be beyond the scope of simple tweaks. Users have found that turning off Bluetooth allows the Mac to stay in sleep mode and preserve battery life. This can be a stopgap solution until Apple fixes the problem with an update.

The first beta of macOS Monterey 12.3 was released to the public last week, but the release notes do not mention this issue. Apple has yet to publicly acknowledge the issue.