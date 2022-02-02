Best Aussie phone plan deals for February 2022

Credit: Dreamstime: Adam Radosavljevic

You'd be excused for thinking February would be a quiet month when it comes to finding deals on mobile phone plans. After all, the holiday season deals have largely dried up, and the New Year has settled into its rhythm.

But more than a handful of service providers are dangling the offer carrot this February. Large data plans at enticingly low prices from companies like Optus, Amaysim, and Circles.Life stand out as some of the best right now, much to the delight of heavy data users. Here's what's on offer:

This large data plan is still ongoing. In case you missed it in January, Optus is offering the 500GB Optus Plus Promo Plan discounted from AU$115 to AU$65 for the first 12 months.

Circles.Life - Discounted plan offers (Ends February 1)

For the rest of today (February 1 2022) only, Circles.Life is offering customers the opportunity to get AU$10 per month off the recurring monthly fee of its $25/30GB plan for the first six months and AU$15 per month off the recurring monthly fee of its $45/100GB plan for the first six months.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Amaysim has discounted the first month renewal fee of its $40 Unlimited 50GB plan to AU$20. Customers will also get an extra 38GB data for that month to make a combined total of 88GB data. This plan connects to the Optus 4G Plus network.

Moose has increased its monthly data allowances across most of its plans. The company is also offering discounts on the recurring monthly plan fees on its 6GB, 25GB, 40GB and 55GB plans for the first 12 months.

When customers use promo code FLX at the checkout, Felix will waive the first month's plan fee on its $35 SIM-only plan. Felix says this plan includes unlimited data at speeds up to 20Mbps.