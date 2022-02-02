iCloud Keychain is becoming a better password manager in iOS 15.4

You can now add notes to saved passwords.

(Macworld.com)

One of the most underrated features of iOS is the built-in password manager that lets you store and sync your logins across all your devices. And it's about to get even better.

While you're already able to create your own logins without needing to visit a site first, the iOS 15.4 beta also lets you add notes to a password you've already created. That means you can add security question answers, pin codes, or previous passwords alongside your login and protect it with Face ID or Touch ID. It's not quite as convenient as 1Password or Last Pass, which lets you store notes independent of passwords, but Apple has the Notes app for that.

You can't add a note until a password has already been created, so you'll need to track down your saved passwords. You'll find them in the Password tab in Settings. You'll need to use Face ID or enter your passcode to authenticate, and once you do, you'll see a list of all of your logins. Select any of them and you'll see a new Add Notes button. Tap it and a text box will appear. Type what you want, and tap Done in the top right corner.

It's an excellent feature that fills one of the biggest gaps between Apple's and other third-party password managers. We expect it to launch with iOS 15.4 in late February or March, possibly alongside a new iPhone SE.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
