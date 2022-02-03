The Full Nerd ep 204: 5GHz wars, RTX 3090 Ti MIA, Windows 11 adoption

body>

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss 5GHz CPUs, fuzzy Windows 11 adoption, and Nvidia's mysteriously missing GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

With AMD showing off a Zen 4 processor with its cores all running at 5GHz, and Intel laying out plans for a 12th-gen desktop chip with all performance cores above 5GHz, the Full Nerd crew discusses what the big deal is about big round numbers. We dive into why they're important, but also not quite as important as you may think.

Microsoft said it's tickled pink by how many people are adopting Windows 11, and how those people are using it, but the company didn't actually spell out how many installs the new OS has on the books. And just what does Microsoft mean when it says Windows 11 use intensity is higher than Windows 10? The crew lays out what those cryptic metrics may mean, and why we still have problems with Windows 11 in its early days too.

Finally, despite dropping a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at CES with a pledge to review more info on the new GPU by the end of January, Nvidia's most powerful consumer GPU has put on a striped red shirt and matching beanie to pull off a Where's Waldo act. It's February. What's up with the RTX 3090 Ti?

