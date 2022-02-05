Apple blasted over paltry 3% fee reduction for external payments in the Netherlands

'Absolutely vile.'

(Macworld.com) on

body>

After announcing in mid-January that it would be complying with the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets order to allow alternate payment processing options in dating apps, Apple is now offering more details on how the new system will work.

Developers must first request a StoreKit External Purchase Entitlement or the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement and provide the payment service provider's name and website. Apple requires the PSP to offer broad payment support, including Apple Pay, and be able to split payments, with the ability to pay commission directly to Apple at the developer's request.

The last bit is particularly important, because Apple will still be taking a 27 percent fee for every transaction made through an external store or link, just 3 percent less than using the App Store's payment system. Apple describes it as a reduced rate that excludes value related to payment processing and related activities.

Apple was blasted by developers on Twitter who took issue with the exorbitant fee. Steve Troughton-Smith called the move absolutely vile and said Tim Cook and the rest of the executive team should be ashamed. Marco Arment wrote that you can just FEEL how much they despise having to do any of this. Others noted that it defeats the purpose of the law and that developers will still need to pay at least 3 percent to the payment provider, thus negating even the small savings.

Developers will also need to include in-app pop-up sheet explaining that purchases are made through a source other than Apple that appears before any screen that requires payment information to be entered. The text of the message must include the following statement: This app does not support the App Store's private and secure payment system.

While this system is limited to dating apps in the Netherlands, it's a peek into how Apple will treat such orders around the world as the various regulatory cases are settled.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?