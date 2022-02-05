Apple blasted over paltry 3% fee reduction for external payments in the Netherlands

body>

After announcing in mid-January that it would be complying with the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets order to allow alternate payment processing options in dating apps, Apple is now offering more details on how the new system will work.

Developers must first request a StoreKit External Purchase Entitlement or the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement and provide the payment service provider's name and website. Apple requires the PSP to offer broad payment support, including Apple Pay, and be able to split payments, with the ability to pay commission directly to Apple at the developer's request.

The last bit is particularly important, because Apple will still be taking a 27 percent fee for every transaction made through an external store or link, just 3 percent less than using the App Store's payment system. Apple describes it as a reduced rate that excludes value related to payment processing and related activities.

Absolutely vile. This says everything about @tim_cook's Apple and what it thinks of developers. I hope the company gets exactly what it deserves. Everybody on their executive team should be ashamed, and some of them should not be here when it's all over. We all see you https://t.co/cLOAqWXnU5 — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 4, 2022

Apple was blasted by developers on Twitter who took issue with the exorbitant fee. Steve Troughton-Smith called the move absolutely vile and said Tim Cook and the rest of the executive team should be ashamed. Marco Arment wrote that you can just FEEL how much they despise having to do any of this. Others noted that it defeats the purpose of the law and that developers will still need to pay at least 3 percent to the payment provider, thus negating even the small savings.

Developers will also need to include in-app pop-up sheet explaining that purchases are made through a source other than Apple that appears before any screen that requires payment information to be entered. The text of the message must include the following statement: This app does not support the App Store's private and secure payment system.

And after you pay your ~3% to your payment processor, Apple's 27% commission takes you right back up to 30%.



Glorious.



Come on, THIS is comedy. Amazing, ridiculous comedy.



I'd be surprised if a single app ever took them up on this.



(And that's exactly by design.) — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) February 4, 2022

While this system is limited to dating apps in the Netherlands, it's a peek into how Apple will treat such orders around the world as the various regulatory cases are settled.