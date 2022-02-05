Apple’s first event of 2022 may be mere weeks away

body>

If you've been counting the days until Apple's next event, you might not have much more to go. A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple is eyeing Tuesday, March 8 for its first digital gathering of 2022.

That's much earlier than last year's Spring Loaded event and the earliest since 2015 when Apple announced the release date and pricing for the first-generation Apple Watch. However, with a long list of products due to launch in 2022, it would be surprising to start things early.

Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone SE at the event, a refresh to the nearly two-year-old model. The new iPhone SE is widely rumored to have the same retro design but add 5G networking, a newer chip, and better cameras while keeping the same $399 price tag. Along with the new phone, Apple will also reportedly release a refreshed iPad Air with similar upgradesâ€”5G, a better camera, and an A15 processor.

Apple is also testing iOS and iPadOS 15.4, which will likely launch at or around the event. They bring several new features, including Face ID with a Mask, better passworld management, and Universal Control.

A wild card at the event could be a new MacBook Air. Apple's 2021 spring event ushered in a new 24-inch iMac, so a consumer Mac would be a good fit here too. A refreshed iPhone SE and iPad Air are not enough to comprise an event on their own, but a redesigned MacBook Air would easily carry the event.