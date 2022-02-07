Ghostwire: Tokyo now has a launch date and tantalising preview trailer

(PC World) on

Credit: Bethesda: Tango Gameworks

Developers Tango Gameworks and Bethesda have revealed that their upcoming adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo will launch worldwide on PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25, 2022. 

But PS5 players who've pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of Ghostwire:Tokyo will get early access to the game a few days earlier on March 22 2022 and also be able to access the Streetwear Outfit Pack, Shinobi Outfit and Kunai Weapon. 

The developers have also released a deep dive trailer that gives players their first in-depth look at the gameplay mechanics and the game's supernatural environment and creatures. 

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action-adventure set in a fictional Tokyo, in which players must master supernatural abilities known as Ethereal Weaving in order to fight off invaders known as the Visitors and their leader Hannya. 

The concept looks fresh and appealing. It's hard to think of a game with a similar theme, because there probably isn't one. The closest would be a cross between the games Yo Kai Watch and Yakuza, an unlikely match up. The game draws heavily on Japanese folklore and legends that form the inspiration for the strange creatures players will encounter while roaming the in-game Tokyo. 

Credit: Bethesda: Tango Gameworks


Ghostwire: Tokyo also promises to recreate Tokyo's ultra-modern cityscape, with iconic landmarks. The developers tell us that in true-to-Tokyo style, players will have the opportunity to go off the beaten path, discover secrets, meet other characters and spirits in need of help, in optional side stories that could lead to rewards. 

More game updates will be available at the Ghostwire:Tokyo's official website and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags bethesdaTokyoGhostwire TokyoTango Gameworks

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?