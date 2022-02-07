How to sideload podcasts on the iPhone

Your favorite podcast app lets you load files directly.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

While most of the spoken audio we want to listen to comes in the form of a podcast delivered via a feed to which we subscribe or from which we select episodes to download, there's plenty of other audio out thereâ€”spoken, musical, and otherwise. Several iPhone/iPad podcast apps let you play those files, too, via sideloading.

Castro Plus offers a Sharing-based side load option to grab audio from Web pages.

Sideloading is copying a file to a device or app outside of its preferred or normal method of accessing files. For instance, you've long been able to load non-Amazon ebooks onto a Kindle through USB sideloading: plug the Kindle into a computer and then transfer files into a special folder.

Three of the most popular independent podcast apps offer sideloading features, all slightly different in how they work. Only Castro offers one form without a subscription. Here's how they work and where to find them:

  • Castro: Castro's free and subscription versions let you copy audio files to a Castro folder in your iCloud Drive; they appear almost immediately in the Castro app.
  • Castro Plus: Castro Plus ($18.99 per year) offers another form of sideloading. On any web page, tap the Share button and tap Sideload to Castro. Castro extracts any audio files on the page, including ripping audio from video files, and loads that as an item you can play in the app.
  • Overcast: While the feature isn't documented at the Overcast site, Overcast Premium ($9.99 per year) includes sideloading. Log in via the website and then click Uploads to select audio files to sideload.
  • Pocket Casts: Pocket Casts Plus ($9.99 per year) provides 10GB of cloud storage into which you can upload files for playback in the app.

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?