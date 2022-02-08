Every Verizon iPhone contract now lasts three years–or until you pay up

body>

If you're looking to buy a new iPhone from Verizon you're going to notice a change this week. Verizon confirmed with Macworld that the 24- and 30-month options are gone and all device contracts now last for three years (or 36 monthly payments).

According to Verizon's mobile device payment program FAQ, customers signed up for a 24- or 30-month plan before February 3, 2022, will remain on that plan. The new 36-month plan has a zero percent APR and no finance charges, and customers may pay off the total price of the device at any time. The new terms apply to all iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and other devices.

By comparison, ATT's installment plan is also 36-months, while T-Mobile offers 24- and 30-month plans, depending on the phone model.

Those opting for Verizon's 36-month program must stick to the payment schedule. Verizon does not allow customers to pay more than the monthly installment. Your only option while on the program is to pay the remaining balance of the device in full.

If you've had your Verizon iPhone for more than 30 days and you want to upgrade, you can participate in Verizon's early upgrade program for iPhones. In this program, you must have an eligible iPhone (iPhone XR, XS, 11, 12, or 13, and that also includes the Pro and Pro Max models) in good working condition with no significant damage, and you must pay 50 percent of the device's cost.

With earlier generations of the iPhone, users were more willing to upgrade after a year or two, since phone technology and features had more dramatic improvements. But iPhones over the past few years have been good enough for most people—and phones have become more expensive—so upgrading happens less frequently.