Every Verizon iPhone contract now lasts three years–or until you pay up

You still have the option to buy the device outright.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

If you're looking to buy a new iPhone from Verizon you're going to notice a change this week. Verizon confirmed with Macworld that the 24- and 30-month options are gone and all device contracts now last for three years (or 36 monthly payments).

According to Verizon's mobile device payment program FAQ, customers signed up for a 24- or 30-month plan before February 3, 2022, will remain on that plan. The new 36-month plan has a zero percent APR and no finance charges, and customers may pay off the total price of the device at any time. The new terms apply to all iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and other devices.

By comparison, ATT's installment plan is also 36-months, while T-Mobile offers 24- and 30-month plans, depending on the phone model.

Those opting for Verizon's 36-month program must stick to the payment schedule. Verizon does not allow customers to pay more than the monthly installment. Your only option while on the program is to pay the remaining balance of the device in full.

If you've had your Verizon iPhone for more than 30 days and you want to upgrade, you can participate in Verizon's early upgrade program for iPhones. In this program, you must have an eligible iPhone (iPhone XR, XS, 11, 12, or 13, and that also includes the Pro and Pro Max models) in good working condition with no significant damage, and you must pay 50 percent of the device's cost.

With earlier generations of the iPhone, users were more willing to upgrade after a year or two, since phone technology and features had more dramatic improvements. But iPhones over the past few years have been good enough for most people—and phones have become more expensive—so upgrading happens less frequently.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?