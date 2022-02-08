Huawei releases luxury lipstick inspired earbuds

(PC World)

Credit: Huawei

When we see highly accessorised tech devices, it rings alarm bells - after all, why would you need the extra bling when the hardware itself should do all the talking? Yet, there's no denying that finding the right design for your device can be a blessing in a world where you're confronted with so many choices and where maximising your look is everything. 

Huawei's new FreeBuds Lipstick are a case in point. They may not be the earbuds for everyone, but they will be just what someone is looking for to complete their fashion statement. Simply put, they are Huawei FreeBuds earbuds made to look like a luxury lipstick. 

Designed by Huawei's Paris Aesthetics Research Centre, the buds themselves form the red coloured 'lipstick' part of the design. These magnetised buds fit into a black and gold coloured stainless steel, anticorrosive charging case with a "click" reminiscent of a lipstick case click, we're told. 

Credit: Huwaei

While there's no denying the Huawei Lipstick earbuds look the part, Huawei is talking up the quality of the audio experience. They feature dual-microphone noise cancellation to reduce ambient noise, as well as AEM EQ adjustment technology which automatically detects the shape of the user's ear canal and assigns a best case EQ setting. Huawei says they can also record high-fidelity sound with a sample rate of up to 48 KHz.

After Bluetooth pairing the FreeBuds Lipstick with a smartphone, they are controllable via the Huawei AI Life app where users can select from three EQ settings, including balanced, bass boost or treble boost modes. Touch control settings can also be set up in the app.

The earbuds themselves offer only 4 hours playback on full charge, but according to Huawei's product statement this blows out to 22 hours when the FreeBuds Lipstick earbuds are combined with their charging case.

Credit: Huawei

The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick have a launch price of AU$399, which seems a bit steep. That's more than double the release price of last year's AU$159 Huawei FreeBuds 4i

In comparison, the latter feature their own elegant design - a black pebble lava stone case - and also sport active noise cancellation (ANC) technology - something rarely seen in True Wireless earbuds at this price point. What's more, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i are now on sale for AU$98 at Amazon. This feels like the better deal right now if you're not set on your earbuds looking like a lipstick.

Still, the FreeBuds Lipstick's design is a novel idea, and something that could be a fun talking point with friends. It could also make an interesting Valentine's Day present for someone special. They're available now at the Huawei Experience Store. You can find more information about them at Huawei's official website




Tags Huawei Freebuds Lipstick

Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
