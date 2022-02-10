This new Thunderbolt dock has an almost ludicrous amount of ports

You may need a dongle or an adapter, however, for multiple monitors.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

CalDigit announced the CalDigit TS4 on Tuesday, a new Thunderbolt 4 docking station that the company claims offers the most ports ever: 18 in all. Oddly, however, only one is a dedicated display port.

CalDigit's TS4 succeeds the CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 3 Plus or TS3 Plus, one of the top-rated Thunderbolt docks in our current roundup of best Thunderbolt docks for your laptop. The new, premium TS4 also ships with a premium price: $359.95. CalDigit said that the first batch has already sold out, with new docks arriving in March.

The specifications read like a connectivity dream:

  • 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (40Gb/s)
  • 3 x USB-C (10Gb/s)
  • 5 x USB-A (10Gb/s)
  • 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
  • 1 x SD 4.0 (UHS-II)
  • 1 x microSD 4.0 (UHS-II)
  • 1 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x Front Combo Audio In/Out (3.5mm)
  • 1 x Rear Audio Out (3.5mm)
  • 1 x Rear Audio In (3.5mm)
  • 1 x DC In (19.5V 11.80A)
CalDigit TS4 back of it CalDigit

Two features stand out, however. First, there's only dedicated display port, the DisplayPort 1.4 port that ships as part of the dock. You do have the option to daisy-chain the DisplayPort displays, or else connect one or more to the Thunderbolt 4 outputs, provided that your display natively supports Thunderbolt inputs. Otherwise, you'll have to accommodate an HDMI input via some sort of a USB-C dongle.

Otherwise, a notable feature of the dock is the support for 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet. With multi-gigabit fiber broadband beginning to take off in American cities, it's not enough for a router or Thunderbolt dock to simply accept Gigabit Ethernet; you'll need multi-gig Ethernet or else risk bottlenecking your system.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?