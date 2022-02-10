Apple needs to start guaranteeing iOS upgrades like Samsung

Samsung one-ups Apple with five years of guaranteed updates for the S22.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

iPhone and iPad users have long had a major advantage over their Android peers: longevity. While new Apple devices enjoy years of OS updates, most Android phones are lucky to get updates for more than a year after purchase, leaving many handsets with outdated software before they're ready to be upgraded.

With the latest Galaxy S22 phones, Samsung has closed that gap considerably. Alongside the new phones, the company announced that they will support four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. That means an S22 bought today with OneUI 4 based on Android 12 will get OneUI 8 based on Android 16 in 2026.

Apple, of course, generally supports its devices for even longer than that. The iPhone 6s from 2015 is able to get iOS 15 more than six years after its launch and the iPad Air 2, released in 2014, is also compatible. But buyers don't know that at the time of purchase. We just need to trust that Apple won't end support after three or four years.

And that extended longevity is not always the case. Apple ended support for the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 when watchOS 7 arrived in 2020, less than four years after the hardware's release. We assume the iPhone 14 will get iOS 20, but Apple hasn't ever put that in writing. We don't know for sure.

It's unlikely that any Android device will ever support OS upgrades as long as an iOS device, but that doesn't matter if Samsung offers a guarantee that Apple doesn't. Apple users expect their new iPhones to get at least and likely more than five years of updates, and Apple should capitalize on its advantage by meeting and exceeding Samsung's guarantee.

When you buy a new Apple device, you have peace of mind that it will receive many years of OS updates. Apple may need to put it in writing.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?