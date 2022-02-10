Macworld Podcast: iMessage shouldn’t be this bad

body>

You use it all the time, so why doesn't Apple pay more attention to iMessage? We talk about the problems with Apple's messaging system and what we'd like to see Apple do to it in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 779 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

