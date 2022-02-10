5 cool cases for PC temperature control

body>

These days, getting adequate airflow within a PC case is a strong priority among builders. Heat can shorten the life of components. With replacement parts facing supply shortages, maintaining cool temperatures is a smart move.

The easiest way to lower your temps is to use a high airflow case. You can still take other measures like paying attention to your fan configuration, using a beefy cooler, and even undervolting your GPU, but this style of case has the most dramatic effect. Think of it as a foundational move.

High airflow cases are everywhere now, so finding one isn't a problem. Picking one, on the other hand, can cause decision paralysis. To help with the process, we've highlighted the top mid-tower airflow cases available. In terms of temps, you can't go wrong with any of these suggestions. Instead, focus on the other features you might need or want.

Why does this roundup focus on mid-tower cases? They're the most popular case size, striking an excellent balance of affordability, roominess, and good airflow.