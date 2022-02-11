Optus is bundling Galaxy S22 pre-orders with a bonus Galaxy Watch4

Credit: Samsung

While Telstra's pre-order offer of a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a tempting offer for those wanting to purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S22 phone, Optus has a tempting offer of its own, giving away a bonus Galaxy Watch4.

Optus' offer is as follows: Customers who pre-order any Samsung Galaxy S22 device on an eligible Optus Mobile Plan before March 3 2022 will receive a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (valued at $549). The Watch will be automatically added to their order, but it won't appear in their shopping cart. Optus says if possible, it will ship the Watch4 out with the new S22 device.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 was designed to help users achieve their health goals. It allows you to track your fitness and activity with built-in support for more than 90 exercises. It also helps you measure fitness indicators, like body composition, heart rate and sleep. The Watch4 also connects to Samsung Galaxy smartphones via Bluetooth apps.

On top of this, Optus is also giving customers a choice of one of three Bonus Gift Packs, either an Audio Pack, Travel Pack or Power Pack. Here's what's inside:



Audio Pack

Galaxy Buds2

Buds Simpsons donut cover

Clear buds case

Travel Pack

Wireless card charger

Black leather cover

Dual port car charger

65 Watt super fast wall charger

Power Pack

Wireless charger trio

65 Watt super fast wall charger

Black leather cover

To be eligible for the bonus offers, customers will need to pre-order their new Samsung Galaxy S22 phone with an eligible Optus plan. You can view the offers and plans available in the widgets below:

