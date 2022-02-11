Every Apple product coming in 2022: What to expect and when to expect it

body>

2022 may be off to a slow start—the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop Watch Band notwithstanding—but Apple won't be quiet for long. Rumors say that Apple's first event of 2022 will be in early March, which will kick off one of the busiest years in Apple's history. Here's everything we expect Apple to release in 2022 and our best guesses as to when they'll arrive:

March—Spring event

The first event of 2022 will reportedly take place in March, possibly as early as March 8. Several products are expected to make an appearance, including:

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

The third generation of the iPhone SE will likely keep the same design as the current model, which is based on the iPhone 8. It will reportedly bring several internal changes, among them a faster A15 processor, better camera, and 5G networking.

iPad Air (5th generation)

The 2022 update to the iPad Air will bring Apple's mid-range laptop up to speed with the changes brought to the iPad mini last year. It'll have the same design but get a faster A15 processor, better front camera with Center Stage, and 5G networking.

Mac mini (M1 Pro/M1 Max)

The high-end Mac mini that starts at $1,099 is one of the last remaining Intel Macs in Apple's lineup. It's rumored to get a slight redesign to coincide with the switch to M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. Among the rumored changes will be extra Thunderbolt ports, a magnetic power cord like the iMac, and a thinner case.

June—WWDC

Apple holds its annual Worldwide Developers Conference every June to show off updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, but it also occasionally uses the event to launch new hardware. With such a crowded slate of products in 2022, we think WWDC will showcase the last Macs of the Apple silicon transition:

iMac Pro

While the lower-end iMac got an M1 overhaul in April 2021, the 27-inch iMac is still saddled with Intel processors and an obsolete design. That's going to change at some point this year, and smart money is on WWDC. According to rumors, you can expect M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED ProMotion display, and a new design to match the 24-inch model.

Mac Pro

This is the big one. When Apple announced the switch to its own processors, the Mac Pro was always the most intriguing of the bunch, and we're finally going to get a look at what Apple has in store for its highest-end and most expensive Mac. We're still not exactly sure what Apple is planning, but it will likely have a brand-new processor with way more cores, a completely new non-modular design, and hopefully a lower price tag.

Standalone monitor

Apple hasn't sold an affordable standalone monitor for years, but rumors suggest that Apple is working on one. And WWDC would be the perfect showcase for it, alongside a new Mac Pro. We don't have a ton of details to go one, but reports point to a 27-inch display, possibly with mini-LED and ProMotion. And we hope available ion Space Gray.

September—Fall Event 1

Even if we're wrong about everything else, we're pretty confident with the first event of the fall ushering a new iPhone, among other products:

iPhone 14

You can pretty much set your calendar to the annual iPhone release. We expect the iPhone 14 to land in September with a new notchless design for the Pro models, improved cameras, a new chip (of course), and a cheaper Max model to replace the mini.

Apple Watch Series 8

After a somewhat disappointing Series 7, all eyes will be on the Apple Watch Series 8 when it arrives this fall. Rumors suggest there could be a new larger size this year as well as a rugged option, and possibly the rumored redesign we didn't get last year.

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

After skipping a year, the Apple Watch SE is due to get an update in 2022, likely bringing an always-on display, ECG sensor, and fast charging. We wouldn't be opposed to a lower price tag either.

iPad (10th generation)

It looks like Apple with stick with the same old design for one more year with the 10th generation iPad. Expect a new chip and probably little else.

October—Fall Event 2

Apple's going to have a busier than usual fall this year, so we expect a third event is in order. This one will be focused on wearables—with the spotlight being Apple's long rumored and highly anticipated headset.

AirPods Pro

The second-generation AirPods Pro have been rumored for a while and are expected to bring a new stemless design, lossless audio, and longer battery life. They could arrive at basically any time, but we thing the AR headset event makes the most sense.

AR headset

The most anticipated new product of the year will be Apple's augmented reality headset, the first truly new product from Apple since the HomePod in 2017. We haven't seen much in the way of spy shots or renders, but descriptions from people in the know describe a somewhat bulky device as big as an Oculus Quest and an AirPod Max-style mesh enclosure. It'll have its own OS, super high-res screens, a Mac-like processor and possibly a sky-high price tag.

November—Fall Event 3

As always, the Mac will cap off 2022 with an event that launches several new machines and the next generation of chip.

M2 processor

The follow-up to the M1 processor is due to arrive in 2022 and the fall seems like the perfect time. Apple is reportedly planning a similar chip with eight cores (four performance and four efficiency), similar RAM limits (8GB or 16GB) and a slight performance increase.

MacBook Air

The most anticipated Mac of 2022 is the MacBook Air, which is rumored to get a massive redesign for the first time in years. A new form factor with iMac-like colors, white keyboard, and skinny bezels are rumored for the new machine, which looks to be something of an iBook revival.

13-inch MacBook Pro

The M1 13-inch MacBook Pro was only released in 2020, but it already feels ancient next to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Reports say the entry-level Pro will get a similar design to the high-end laptop but with an M2 processor and a standard LCD screen. And with it the Touch Bar will be gone forever.

iPad Pro

The M2 processor won't just be for Macs. The iPad Pro will also get the new chip, along with some other slight improvements, including the possible addition of MagSafe and/or wireless charging.

The rest

That's a lot of stuff, but there could still be more surprises scattered throughout the year, including a new iPod touch and AirPods Max. Also possible but something of a long shot is a new HomePod with a display to compete with the Google Nest Hub and Echo Show. There may also be updates to Apple many services, AirTag improvements, and maybe a new Apple Pencil too. 2022 is going to be a jam-packed year for Apple, so strap in and get your wallet ready.