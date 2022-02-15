Optus adds MasterClass to SubHub and offers 3 months free

(PC World) on

Credit: MasterClass

Optus has added MasterClass to its SubHub subscription platform which will allow customers to watch and learn skills from more than 150 instructors online.

It's also giving eligible Optus customers 3 months free subscription to MasterClass when they sign up to Optus SubHub, after which time the service will cost AU$23 per month.  

MasterClass will seem familiar to users of online teaching and learning marketplaces like Udemy, in that it lets you learn anything you want on your own schedule. You can stream classes in the form of explainers and 'how-tos' by more than 150 instructors, each considered experts in their fields. 

Lessons on subjects like the arts, entertainment, business, design, style, sports, gaming and writing, are commonly featured on the platform, with each class featuring around 20 video lessons that go for about 10 minutes at a time. Since it's delivered on demand, you can choose whether to watch the whole class or just titbits at a time. 

Some lessons are delivered by celebrity trainers. For example, actor Natalie Portman gives lessons on acting, U.S. Vouge magazine editor Anna Wintour's classes are about creativity and leadership and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles teaches the basics of gymnastics. 

MasterClass joins a collection of premium subscription services already on SubHub, including Prime Video, BritBox, Calm, SWEAT, iQiyi and Optus Sport. It won't be the last addition, with Optus planning to expand the service later this year by integrating Netflix, Paramount+, Fetch TV and other services onto the platform.

 


Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
