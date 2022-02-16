Rare Apple auction includes sealed vintage products, signed Jobs collectibles

Get your hands on a sealed Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh.

(Macworld.com) on

Apple products aren't just popularâ€”to many, they're also collectible. And RR Auction has a lot of vintage Apple products and Apple-related memorabilia up for bid that even the most casual collector will find difficult to pass up.

In a lot titled, The Steve Jobs Revolution: Engelbart, Atari, and Apple, RR Auction is selling nearly 70 items that are tied to the early days of Apple, Atari, and Douglas Engelbart, who invented the mouse, among his many technological creations. And while this is an auction of vintage items, two of the products are sold with NFTs, the trendy new tech that takes the next step in connecting the physical and digital worlds, according to RR Auction's lot description.

Some of the items up for sale include:

The lot also includes business cards, posters, and other documents from the era. There's even a Macworld tie-in: The first issue of Macworld magazine with Steve Jobs on the cover is available, and it's signed by the man himself. (The magazine was put up for sale by a senior product manager at Apple's corporate office in Cupertino, CA, from 1991-1998, according to RR Auction. Macworld and its parent company, IDG, have no involvement.)

The RR Auction is going on right now and you can bid on any of the items, which start as low as $200. Even if you don't want to buy anything, each item has a product description that tells the story behind each item, so it's worth your time if you're into the history of computers. The auction ends on March 17.

