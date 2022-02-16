If you’re tired of your Mac’s desktop, you can now install Chrome OS instead

It’s actually not as crazy as it sounds.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Most Mac users wouldn't dream of replacing macOS with anything but the latest update, but Google wants you to at least consider another option: Chrome OS.

Chrome OS Flex is a free and sustainable way to install Google's online OS on any Mac or PC. It's built for schools and businesses looking for modern computing with cloud-based management. It offers the same Chrome OS interface as you would get on a Chromebook with fast access to VDI and web apps with an intuitive, clutter-free, and reliable experience.

In layman's terms, you get a speedy cloud-based OS that won't get bogged down with log and cache files. Chrome OS is extremely lightweight compared to Windows and macOS, with most of the heavy lifting taking place in the cloud. It generally resides on extremely cheap hardware due to the low system requirements. Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted that it brings the same speed, security and simplicity of Chrome OS to existing hardware.

That makes it perfect for an old Mac that can't properly run Big Sur or Monterey, but it's even more useful for small businesses or cash-strapped schools looking to build out a fleet of machines. Google says Chrome OS Flex can be installed in a few minutes and has been tested on Macs as early as the 2009 MacBook, though early models are likely supported as well as long as they have a working Internet connection.

To get started, you can sign up for early access on the Chrome OS Flex site. After registering, Google will provide instructions for how to create a bootable USB drive. Chrome OS Flex can either be permanently installed on your Mac or run from the USB drive.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?