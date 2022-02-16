Broken Steam Deck? Valve wants you to fix it, not chuck it

A partnership with iFixit makes repairs possible.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

The second we saw Valve's Steam Deck, we said it's essentially a Nintendo Switch built for PC nerds, and today the company drove that home with a commitment that should speak straight to the heart of any PC building enthusiast. While most mobile devices (and far too many laptops) are glued-down, screwed-tight black boxes with no hope of at-home repairs, Valve is partnering with iFixit to offer replacement parts for the Steam Deck (and more).

Today, we're announcing that iFixit will be one of the authorized sellers of Steam Deck replacement parts—as well as replacement parts for the Valve Index VR products, Valve said in a news post. We are still hammering out the details, and will be sharing more info on this soon.

To celebrate, the repair gurus over at iFixit tore down the Steam Deck in a new video, giving it an overall repair score of 7. That's not perfect, but it's good, and roughly on par with the Nintendo Switch's 8 Repairability Score.

But you might not have to buy replacement parts for the Steam Deck whatsoever if your 3D printer's rocking and rolling. Over the weekend, Valve made the CAD files for the handheld gaming PC's external shell available under a Creative Commons license. You love to see it. DIY printer geeks can find those files right here.

Steam Deck CAD file

A Steam Deck CAD file.

Valve

We're still 10 days out from the release of Valve's hotly anticipated hardware, but the Steam Deck wowed in early reviews, and these new endeavors ensure you won't be left high and dry if you wind up dropping your pricey (but still surprisingly affordable) handheld on the bus. And that's not the only boon! Sure, making replacement parts and CAD files widely available might be kibble for PC enthusiasts, but making consumer electronics—and especially easily dropped consumer electronics like the Steam Deck—more easily repairable is great for the environment too.

The Steam Deck launches on February 25. Fingers crossed that the oh-so-crucial Valve Proton technology underpinning it winds up being just as impressive as the hardware and these new repairability initiatives.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?