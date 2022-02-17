Here's the absolute best Samsung Galaxy S22 Series phone you can get

Credit: Samsung

With three phone models in the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and multiple options to choose from for each, finding the absolute best phone with the biggest screen, most advanced camera, most RAM and largest storage capacity can get a little confusing.

But if the biggest and best is what you're after, there's only one option you should be looking at - the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Being a Galaxy S22 Ultra model, this phone benefits from having the biggest display, which measures 6.8-inches, versus the Samsung Galaxy S22's 6.1-inch display and Samsung Galaxy S22+'s 6.6-inch display. Therefore, it's probably going to be the best option to enjoy a movie or TV show on.

It also has a more advanced camera, featuring a rear Quad camera with a 108MP Wide Angle lens, compared to the Tri lens, 50MP Wide Angle cameras in the other models. This fact means it'll also probably snap the better images, although that remains just a 'probably' for now until we see reviews.

In the battery department it's also the winner, featuring a larger 5000mAh battery compared to the Galaxy S22 (3700mAh) and Galaxy S22+ (4500mAh). Of course, this doesn't always mean longer battery life, but it's definitely encouraging considering a spate of 2021 release smartphones with equally large batteries proved they could power on for several days.

Looking beyond the differences between the S22 models, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB + 1TB) configuration also has 7.8 times more internal storage and 4GB more RAM than the most basic Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB + 8GB RAM). The extra internal storage gives the obvious benefit of allowing you to store more files, while the 4GB extra RAM should give it a nice little speed boost over the starter configuration.

Credit: Samsung

This maxed-out configuration is only available from Samsung Online. Right now it'll cost you AU$2,449 if you buy it outright, including a bonus gift valued at AU$337 if you pre-order before March 3 2022. If you wish, you could also take advantage of Samsung's current offer to get AU$450 off the retail price if you trade-in an eligible phone before March 10, 2022.



If you buy outright and would like to pair it with a SIM-only data plan that gives you the maximum data allowance per month and the fastest possible speeds, you could consider these popular plan options below:

Just a little side note: Here, we've presented the most stacked Galaxy S22 option that money can buy, which incidentally won't necessarily be the ideal option for everyone. Before you select your phone from among the three models and configurations, be sure to consider factors like, size, weight, and how you like to use your phone in your selection criteria.



For example, do you snap lots of pictures? Then the Galaxy Ultra's 108MP camera will be right up your street. Or alternatively, is having a compact phone more important than a big display? If the answer's yes, then you're probably best going for the smaller, Galaxy S22, or Galaxy S22+ models. Doing this could save you hundreds at the checkout.