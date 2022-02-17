Macworld Podcast: Autocorrect and AirPort routers

body>

Writing happens all the time on the iPhone, whether it's a text message, a social media posting, or an email. So why hasn't Apple done anything to make autocorrect better? And on another topic: What if Apple started making routers again? It's all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 780 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.



Get info

Click doon the articles below for more info on the topics discussed on the show.

Listen to episode 780

Amazon

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld's podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.