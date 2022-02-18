Intel’s CPU roadmap: Aggressive tech advances spur power efficiency

Intel is trying to convince investors that Moore's Law is alive and well.

(PC World (US online)) on

With CPU design shifting to an emphasis on improved performance per watt, Intel has followed suit. On Thursday, Intel updated its CPU roadmap with an emphasis on maximizing power efficiency.

In a presentation by Dr. Ann Kelleher, executive vice president and general manager of technology development for Intel, the company stepped through its upcoming technology transitions, explaining them in terms of how much power each new processor will consume. Intel held an investor day Thursday afternoon to offer Wall Street a deeper look at its business.

Low power is now a growing focus in the chip industry, with rival AMD making it a priority with the Ryzen 6000 Mobile chip. Arm chips have always focused on power efficiency.

Intel began talking about its new manufacturing technology language last summer, when the company began moving away from descriptions of process technology (like 10nm) to more abstract descriptions of the process technology itself. The current 12th-gen Core chip, Alder Lake, is manufactured and shipping on the Intel 7 process technology, for example. According to Kelleher, Alder Lake improves 10 percent in terms of performance per watt.

After years of stagnating on 14nm technology, however, Intel has committed to aggressive technology shifts over the next few years. This fall, Intel will launch Meteor Lake, the first chip manufactured on the Intel 4 technology, and the first use of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) technology by Intel, seen as a necessary step toward next-generation manufacturing technologies. According to Intel, the Meteor Lake client processor will offer a further 20 percent improvement in performance per watt. The Meteor Lake CPU tile will tape out in the second half of 2022, Intel said. (Intel hasn't said when Meteor Lake will ship.)

Intel manufacturing

Image: Intel

Intel didn't announce a client (PC) processor that will ship in Intel 3, the next-gen manufacturing technology. Instead, Intel said that an undisclosed Xeon processor will be manufactured on that process, and will offer an 18 percent improvement on performance per watt. That Xeon will begin being tested in the second half of 2022 with test wafers.

In 2024, Intel will begin moving to what it calls the angstrom era, beginning with another future client processor. It's here, Intel said, that we'll begin to see Intel's gate all around (GAA) design, or RibbonFET, as well as the PowerVia technology to improve power efficiency. Gate-all-around essentially creates nanowires through the chip.

In the first half of 2024, a PC processor will begin using Intel's 20A process, the first process of the Angstrom era. Here, Intel expects the chip will offer an additional 15 percent in terms of performance per watt, versus the prior generation. Again, Intel says that the first 20A test wafers of this chip will begin emerging from the fab in 2024.

Intel manufacturing

Image: Intel

Intel is moving quickly here too. In the second half of 2024, Intel said it expects a client processor to roll out on the new 18A process in the second half of 2024. The client processor will offer up to 10 percent improvement in terms of performance per watt, Kelleher said. In addition to the client processor, there will also be a Xeon processor and a foundry customer operating on the 18A process.

Intel's packaging technology is moving forward as well. In 2019, Intel announced its Foveros technology, to allow die disaggregation and allow many to fit within a single package. Foveros Omni will take what's called the die disaggregation portion of Foveros and extend that verticallyâ€”basically, it will give Intel more tools to mix and match performance cores and low-power cores together inside of the same chip. A second technique, called Foveros Direct, will add direct copper-to-copper bonding for even lower electrical resistance, and thus performance. Intel said Thursday that it believes that Foveros Omni and Foveros Direct will both be manufacturing ready in the second half of 2023.

Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger has said that he intends that Intel will remain the steward of Moore's Law, the axiom that transistor counts double every 18 months. Gelsinger's first takeaway from the investor conference was that Intel should return to Grove-ian levels of execution, reminiscent of former chief executive Andy Grove. Gelsinger said he believes that Intel can achieve putting 1 trillion transistors on a chip package by 2030.

Until the periodic table is exhausted, we're not done, Gelsinger said.

This story was updated at 1:46 PM with additional comments from Pat Gelsinger, Intel's chief executive.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?