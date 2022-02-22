Telstra launches the Smart Modem 3 with faster Wi-Fi speeds

Telstra's most powerful modem yet

(PC World) on

Credit: Telstra

Telstra has launched the Smart Modem 3, the company's most powerful modem yet that supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide Telstra nbn customers with faster Wi-Fi speeds. 

It also includes a number of major security enhancements to help keep customers' Wi-Fi networks more secure, and to keep their security protocols up to date, including regular security updates, Telstra says. 

Telstra claims the Smart Modem 3 is on average up to 40 percent faster than its previous Telstra Smart Modem Gen 2 and up to 2 times faster than competitor modems in the category.

Telstra commissioned testing of the Smart Modem 3 in November 2021, the results of which it says shows that the Smart Modem 3 can provide stronger Wi-Fi signals to more areas of the home than competitor modems.

Graph showing results of Telstra's testing of the Smart Modem 3. Credit: Telstra
Graph showing results of Telstra's testing of the Smart Modem 3.

Like previous Telstra Smart Modems, the latest offering features 4G backup, that kicks in to provide 4G internet when the NBN is unavailable, providing download speeds of up to 25Gbps and upload speeds of up to 5Gbps. 

Smart Modem 3 will also feature SmartFix, which runs in the background and proactively monitors internet performance, identifying faults and trying to fix them. If it's unable to fix a problem, it then notifies customers to arrange an appointment to have their problem addressed. Telstra says SmartFix is currently used to fix approximately 15,000 customer services per month. 

Telstra has taken a green approach in the manufacture of its newest device which it says is made from 80 percent recycled materials and wrapped in 100 percent recycled packaging. 

If you want to get yourself one, Telstra is providing it free of charge for new customers that switch to Telstra and stay on a Telstra nbn plan for at least 24 months. If you're thinking of making the switch, these popular Telstra nbn plans can be paired with a Smart Modem 3. 

If you have a Telstra Smart Modem 2 and want to upgrade to a Smart Modem 3 you can, but for an extra AU$9 per month. However, you'll need to physically visit your nearest Telstra store to upgrade. 



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Telstramodem

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?