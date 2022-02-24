Apple Store updates: Mask mandate lifted, hostage situation ends peacefully

Apple issues a statement after hours-long standoff at Amsterdam store.

(Macworld.com) on

It's been an eventful few days for the Apple Store. Here's the headlines you might have missed.

Mask mandates lifted: While the pandemic is still affecting life around the world, Apple has lifted several mask-wearing mandates. Bloomberg reports that stores in Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Ohio no longer require shoppers to wear masks, and several more states are lifting mandates soon. Other states, such as Connecticut, only require masks for unvaccinated people.

Hostage standoff ends peacefully: Police in Amsterdam engaged in a tense situation at the Apple Store in Leidseplein on Tuesday after a gunman took a person hostage and reportedly demanded 200 million euros ($227 million) in cryptocurrency. Apple issued a statement following the attack: We want to thank local law enforcement for their exceptional work and ongoing investigation. Our teams and customers took swift action and showed incredible strength and resolve today, and we are so thankful for the support and care they've shown each other under such challenging circumstances. According to Apple's website, the store is closed through Friday.

Workers seek to unionize: According to the Washington Post, workers at at least two Apple retail stores are preparing to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board and several others are taking steps to do the same. The moves follow growing dissent among Apple Store employees over wages that have stagnated below the rate of inflation.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?