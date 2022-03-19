Best Aussie Internet plan deals in March 2022

Credit: Narith Thongphasuk

Internet service providers are dishing out the deals this March. While it's not uncommon to see monthly discounts of AU$10 to AU$15 dollars on plans, this month we're seeing discounts as high as AU$30 per month on recurring plan fees. Superloop, iiNet and Internode have some of the best discounts right now. Here's our pick of the bunch:

Superloop (Discounts on selected plans for 6 months - offer ends March 13, 2022)

Superloop is offering customers AU$20 per month off their recurring plan fees for the first 6 months when they sign up to plans with 100Mbps download speeds or above. That means customers will save AU$120 off the cost of their Internet fees during that time.

The company is also offering an additional discounted modem on nbn Home Fast and above plans as an exclusive offer. To take advantage of this offer, click the links below and use the codes revealed at the checkout:

iiNet (Up to AU$30 off selected plans for 6 months)

Three iiNet plans have deals this month, including two plans that will allow customers to save AU$180 off their plan fees in the first 6 months. Here's what's on offer:

As a special offer, Optus is waiving the first month's fee and offering customers an additional AU$10 off the monthly plan fees on its 500GB Home Internet Everyday plan. This $10 per month discount applies for the life of the plan.

Internode customers are being offered AU$10 off the recurring monthly fee on the nbn100 plan for 6 months and AU$20 off the recurring monthly plan fee on the nbn50 plan for 6 months. The company's Superfast and Ultrafast plans have also been reduced by AU$30 per month for the first 6 months.

Telstra is offering the first month's plan fees for free for customers who take out the Telstra 5G Home Internet plan, after which it will cost AU$85 per month. If existing customers upgrade to 5G Home Internet before March 29, they will also receive a 12 month complimentary subscription to Disney+ worth (AU$144).