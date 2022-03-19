Apple’s monster March: Here’s everything that’s coming this month

body>

After a pretty quiet first two months of the year, things are finally heating up in March. The latest rumors point to Apple holding a special event on March 8, where it might reveal several new products. But that's not all March has in store for us.

The last two iOS and macOS releases have been a little boring, but iOS 15.4 is loaded with features and refinements, and macOS 12.3 finally brings Universal Control. Both OS updates should release in March. Finally, there are several shows and series coming to Apple TV+, including exciting new shows and anticipated second seasons. Here's everything that's coming from Apple in March 2022:

Spring event

The first Apple event of 2022 is rumored to happen on Tuesday, March 8. In keeping with previous recent events, it should be a streaming-only affair rather than in-person, and we expect it to take place at 10 a.m. pacific time.

Among the products we might expect Apple to announce are a new third-generation iPhone SE, and a refreshed iPad Air. Also rumored for the first half of the year is a radically redesigned MacBook Air, high-end Mac mini, and 27-inch iMac, any of which could also show up at the spring event.

Apple will likely also use the event to make a few service-related announcements. We rarely hear much before new services are announced, so it could be anything, from Apple TV+ to Apple Fitness or even Apple Card.

Rumored new products

A big spring showcase event means finally, some new Apple products to talk about! Here's what Apple might announce in March. We don't expect to see all of these, mind you, but at least two or three should be announced.

iPhone SE (third generation): The latest rumors say this should still look like an iPhone 8, but with an improved camera and the new A15 processor. It will be Apple's most affordable 5G iPhone, by far.

iPad Air (5th generation): Likely the same excellent design as the current iPad Air, with an upgrade to the A15 processor, the 12 megapixel ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, and of course 5G in the cellular-equipped model.

27-inch iMac: This might be a new iMac Pro, or it might just carry the iMac name, but it should be a big step up from the 24-inch iMac. Rumors say to expect an HDR display with mini-LED backlighting and the M1 Pro and M1 Max processor.

MacBook Air: The MacBook Air is due for a major design change, with flat edges and colors not unlike the 24-inch iMac. It's likely to debut with the M2 processor, and could have other enhancements like an HDR display, more ports, or MagSafe charging like the new MacBook Pros.

Mac mini: The Mac mini already supports the M1, but a new higher-end model with an updated design, more ports, and an M1 Pro/Max processor. Also expected this year is an update to the M1 model with an M2 processor.

Apps and software updates

Apple released iOS/iPadOS 15.3 and macOS 12.2 near the end of January, and then started the beta-test process for iOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3. Beta testing ran throughout February, and we expect a release in March.

iOS 15.4: This release is packed with goodies. Use Face ID with a mask, new AirTags privacy and security features, a new less-gendered Siri voice, Tap to Pay, a fix for ProMotion 120Hz animations in third party apps, new emojis, and more.

iPadOS 15.4: Most of what's new in iOS 15.4 is here as well, but the big-ticket item is the addition of Universal Control, which lets you easily use your mouse and keyboard between both your Mac and iPad and drag and drop content between them.

macOS 12.3: The big addition here is Universal Control, in conjunction with iPadOS 15.4.

We expect watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4 in addition to those above, but there's not much new other than the addition of new emojis.

Services

Apple TV+

Apple is expected to premiere several new films and shows at SXSW in mid-March, but this is like when movies debut at a film festival—they're tweaked a little and released to larger audiences some months later.

Here are the shows, series, and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in March. If you want to know what's coming later, check our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

The Problem with Jon Stewart: Jon's current issues show is back with a new weekly format on March 3.

Central Park (season 2 returns): After a half year break, this animated musical comedy returns for more episodes of season 2 on March 4.

Dear… (season 2): Another season of this biography series in which famous and influential people read letters from those whose lives they have inspired. Season 2 starts on March 4.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey: A six-episode limited series based on the novel by Walter Mosley, starring Samual L. Jackson. Premieres on March 11.

The Snoopy Show (season 2): The second season of this Peanuts animated series lands on March 11.

WeCrashed: An 8-episode limited series about the rise and fall of the company WeWork. Premieres on March 18.

Pachinko: The best-selling novel Pachinko follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family, following the line from Korea to Japan and finally America. Premieres on March 25.

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games to Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. Check our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details on the service. Many games are released with no forewarning, but you'll often see a couple of projects listed in the Coming Soon section. Some have release dates, but most seem to launch by surprise. Games with a + at the end are titles that have already been released in the App Store but are just getting a new version (without ads or microtransactions) in Apple Arcade.

The App Store typically has at least a few games listed as Coming Soon, but as March begins there are no such titles listed. The same was true at the start of February, but we still got regular weekly releases, so there's no real cause for concern. It's possible Apple just doesn't have apps lined up and ready to go that far in advance, or it could be planning another big push as it did last year when it added 30 new games to the library and adjusted the rules about which titles could quality for Apple Arcade.

Whatever the reason, keep an eye out on Fridays for new Apple Arcade releases.