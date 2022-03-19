Macworld Podcast: Apple ‘Peek Performance’ event preview

body>
Apple's ‘Peek Performance' event is on Tuesday! What will Apple reveal? A new iPhone? New iPads? What's going to happen with the Mac? It's our preview of Apple's big event, right here on the Macworld Podcast!
Get info
Click on the links below for more information on the topics we discussed on the show.
- iPhone SE, iPad Air, new Macs expected at ‘Peek Performance' event on March 8
- Everything coming from Apple in March 2022
- The next iPhone SE: Apple's 2022 budget phone may start at $299
- Apple's 2022 iPad lineup: More speed and power, but few surprises
- The next MacBook Air: M2 redesign slated for a 2022 release
- The next Mac mini: Apple's smallest desktop to get the M1 Pro and Max treatment
- The next iMac: 27-inch display with ‘4,000 mini-LEDs' could arrive at WWDC
Listen to episode 782
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify and Amazon.