One of the last Beats Pill+ speakers Apple ever made goes on sale today

Apple may have unceremoniously retired the Beats Pill+ speaker last month after seven years without an update, there is one more brand new model to be made. Stussy is selling a limited-edition speaker on March 4 at 10 am PT and it's certainly unique.



Stussy says the collaboration combines their signature Southern California aesthetic with a rich, clear sound field that will improve your listening experience anywhere. A short video introduction shows a man dancing on a street corner while the small speaker plays Take Ya Pick, Nik!!!!! By Omar S.

The speaker is mostly black with a skull and crossbones motif on the grill. The bottom of the speaker is embossed with the phrase, The only good system is a sound system, scribbled in Stussy's signature style. No price is listed but it will presumably cost $230 when it goes on sale.

You can order the speaker at stussy.com beginning today at 10 am PT.