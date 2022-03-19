Netflix subscribers can now save with Optus SubHub

Credit: Optus

Just a fortnight ago Optus added MasterClass to the company's SubHub subscription platform. It also confirmed Netflix was scheduled to be added sometime this year, but with no date mentioned we thought that might happen sometime in Q2 or Q3 of 2022. But that day has come already and it's no small deal for Netflix subscribers.

According to Telsyte's 2021 Australian Entertainment Subscription Study, there are approximately 6 million Netflix subscribers in Australia. With Netflix now on SubHub those subscribers, as well as any new customers, can now bundle their paid subscriptions together on the SubHub platform and receive up to 10 percent discount across their subscriptions when they do.

It also means subscribers of Netflix and other SubHub supported subscriptions, who aren't big fans of having to delve into their many individual paid subscription accounts, can access them in one place - on the SubHub platform.

if you already have a Netflix subscription and want to sign up to SubHub, Optus says you'll simply be able to migrate your existing subscription - profile and all - and keep all your preferences intact.

If you don't have an existing Netflix subscription and want one, Optus has an easier solution than signing up and pairing it with an existing Internet plan. To accompany the launch, it has created two Optus nbn internet plans, the Optus Internet Family Entertainer plans, that bundle together Optus Internet with standard Netflix subscriptions and a Wi-Fi booster.

The fastest of these plans will cost AU$109 a month for the first 6 months and then AU$119 a month thereafter, while the step down plan costs AU$89 per month for 6 months and then AU$99 after that.

Another plan, a 5G Internet Superfast Plan, is also being introduced. This plan includes a Standard Netflix subscription, and a next gen plug and play Wi-Fi 6 modem. It'll cost AU$89 a month for 6 months and then AU$99 per month from then on. See these offers below:

The addition of Netflix to SubHub greatly expands SubHub's entertainment offering, adding a wider variety of TV series and movies to the platform, including some highly anticipated upcoming titles, like locally produced Byron Baes, Heartbreak High and the hugely popular sci-fi series Stranger Things.

