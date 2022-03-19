The Full Nerd ep 208: Steam Deck reactions and Nvidia LHR malware

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray mull reactions to Valve's Steam Deck, malware disguised as a tool to unlock fulling mining capabilities on Nvidia graphics cards, and a new chiplet standard.



The initial Valve Steam Deck reviews are finally in, and no surprise, they're a little mixed. Despite this, the crew has high-hopes for the impressive handheld game PC console. From there, the crew moves on to the old adage that if it looks too good, it probably is. That's the lesson people are learning from a hotly anticipated mod that promised to remove Nvidia's Lite Hash Rate crypto-mining limit on newer GPUs, but instead delivers a payload of malware.

To close the show out, Gordon, Brad ,and Adam kick around the new Universal Chipset Interconnect Express standard that old enemies will agree to use on new CPUs.

