How to watch Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event on Wednesday

2022 could be a very big year for Apple, and it gets started on Wednesday with the company's first event of the year. The event is online only and available to everyone to watch, and it starts on March 9 at 5am AEST for Australian viewers. You can watch the event at the scheduled time, but if you can't make it, you can watch it anytime afterward.



How to watch Apple's ‘Peek Performance' event

Apple will stream the event on the Apple.com website

You can also watch on Apple's YouTube channel (embedded below)

(embedded below) On iPhone, iPad, or Mac through the TV app

Through the Apple TV app on the Apple TV device

The invite to the event was sent out on March 2 with the tagline Peek Performance and a 3-D image of the Apple logo in different colors. Speculation has been that Apple will release a new iPhone SE featuring 5G connectivity, a new iPad Air, and maybe even some new Macs and a new consumer display. For more information on what the event is all about and the products that could be released, check out the following:

Be sure to follow Macworld for updates, news, and analysis as the event happens.