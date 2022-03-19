How to watch Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event on Wednesday

Apple's first major event of 2022

(Macworld.com) on

2022 could be a very big year for Apple, and it gets started on Wednesday with the company's first event of the year. The event is online only and available to everyone to watch, and it starts on March 9 at 5am AEST for Australian viewers. You can watch the event at the scheduled time, but if you can't make it, you can watch it anytime afterward.

How to watch Apple's ‘Peek Performance' event

  • Apple will stream the event on the Apple.com website
  • You can also watch on Apple's YouTube channel (embedded below)
  • On iPhone, iPad, or Mac through the TV app
  • Through the Apple TV app on the Apple TV device

The invite to the event was sent out on March 2 with the tagline Peek Performance and a 3-D image of the Apple logo in different colors. Speculation has been that Apple will release a new iPhone SE featuring 5G connectivity, a new iPad Air, and maybe even some new Macs and a new consumer display. For more information on what the event is all about and the products that could be released, check out the following:

Be sure to follow Macworld for updates, news, and analysis as the event happens.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?