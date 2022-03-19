Why Acer's new Intel 12th-gen equipped Swift 5 laptop is the ultimate germ destroyer

Credit: Acer

Laptops with Intel 12th-gen processors are appearing in Australia now, and we're looking forward to seeing what performance improvements, if any, they might deliver. But with the new 12th-gen chips becoming the prescribed processors for almost all new 2022 laptops, except the ones getting the powerful new AMD processors of course, we need to look beyond just processing power at the unique features that will hit a note with consumers - like how germ free they are.

Acer's updated 12th-gen equipped Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops carry impressive feature sets even without looking for anything unique. Take the premium Acer Swift 5, which is designed for mobile professionals, for example. It packs a WQXGA (2560x1600) touchscreen display with very thin bezels and its 16:10 aspect ratio is a big win for those that like the extra vertical space to work with.

It also comes with 16GB dual channel LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCle Gen 4 SSD storage, so we should see enough responsiveness for web browsing and loading programs and enough storage space for any big files you might want to add. Its connectivity options are quite good too, with I/O options for fast data transfer via cables (or wirelessly with Wi-Fi 6 support), and with the ability to support extra 4K or 8K displays. It features 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, a HDMI 2.1 port and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one of which can also be used for power delivery.

All this power, eye candy and connectivity comes clad in an aero-space grade aluminium chassis that looks to be as stylish as it is portable, and importantly, thanks to all that metal, the Acer Swift 5 is probably quite robust too. It weighs just 1.2kg and measures just 14.95mm thick.

Credit: Acer

But if you're looking for unique differentiators, try this on for size: Acer says the new Swift 5 is the first laptop to sport a full-featured antimicrobial solution. What does that mean exactly? It means you'll find antimicrobial surfaces just about everywhere. Acer has coated the chassis, keyboard, hinge, and fingerprint reader in a BRP and EPA compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent that it says consistently destroys 99.99 percent of bacteria and a broad range of different types at that, as measured by the JIS Z 2801 and ISO 22196 test protocol. Acer has also coated the 14-inch touchscreen in an antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to top off its germ killing power.



In other words, the Acer 5 is a germ's worst nightmare, which from a health and hygiene perspective is incredibly reassuring for the user, allowing them to rest easy knowing their laptop will help keep them safe. It's also useful in a broader sense in that it may actually help prevent the spread of disease in the office or in other social environments.



Credit: Acer

Another rather different feature in the Acer Swift 5 is its touchpad that's made from ocean-bound plastic waste. Two things came to mind when we heard this: The first is: "Props to Acer"; it's great to hear about a company doing something positive about ocean waste - especially considering that the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, that giant island of floating plastic garbage in the Pacific Ocean, now measures twice the size of Texas (that's 1.6 million square kilometres).



The second thing we thought was: "Geez, we really hope the touchpad works ok!?" It seems Acer was expecting us to think this, because it's gone and got the Acer Swift 5's touchpad a Microsoft Precision Touchpad certification to put our minds at ease - so a win, win all around!

If the Acer Swift 5 sounds appealing, you shouldn't have too long to wait to get one in Australia, with Acer saying they should arrive either in late Q2 or Q3 2022. Australian pricing has also yet to be confirmed, however judging by previous local Acer 5 releases, we can expect that to be pretty competitive. We'll bring you those pricing and availability updates when they arrive.