Corsair’s online PC building tool takes the guesswork out of picking parts

...and then let you buy most of the parts from Corsair, of course.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Building a gaming PC really isn't that hard is an easy thing to sayâ€¦after you've built a few. But selecting all those expensive components remains a daunting task for newcomers, not least because there's a danger of buying parts that aren't compatible with each other. Like NZXT and Newegg before it, Corsair is here to take the guesswork out of assembling your first PC.

The Corsair PC Builder is essentially a branded and more visually pleasing version of PCPartPicker, naturally featuring Corsair products from start to finish (aside from a few that Corsair doesn't sell). That said, this isn't a complete ripoff: Corsair starts with the GPU, the most critical component for a gaming build, and gradually constricts choices around compatibility for your chosen component. (It's also handy if you already have a new GPU and you're looking to upgrade the rest of your machine.)

Here's a surprise: the tool actually includes at least a few parts from Corsair's competition. While the GPU, CPU, and motherboard choices obviously feature non-Corsair hardware (because the company doesn't sell any), you can also choose cases from Lian-Li, BitFenix, BeQuiet, Fractal Design, Cooler Master, and more. But that magnanimous approach appears to be for cases only, perhaps as a means to easily check upgrade compatibility with customers' existing machines. The sections for AIO coolers, fans, RAM, SSDs, and power supplies are restricted to Corsair products alone.

When you reach the end of the configurator, you can buy all the Corsair products directly from the online store, though you'll be on your own for parts from other suppliers. Personally I'd recommend sticking with PCPartPicker if you want maximum flexibility, both in part and store selection. But if you're a fan of Corsair's products and you were planning to buy direct anyway, the PC Builder might save you some time double-checking for compatibility.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?