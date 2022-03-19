Did Apple just kill the 27-inch iMac?

It's gone from the site.

(Macworld.com) on

If you've been waiting for the M1 Pro and M1 Max version of the 27-inch iMac to arrive at some point this year, you may be out of luck. Apple just removed all mention of it from its website after declaring during the Peek Performance event that the Mac Pro is the last remaining Mac to transition to Apple silicon.

Apple's site lists only the 24-inch model. And if you can find a Buy link for the 27-inch iMac, it goes nowhere. The only please you'll find a 27-inch Intel-based iMac is in the Apple Refurbished and Clearance store. (You'll also find the iMac Pro there, too.)

During its Peek Performance event, Apple unveiled a new 27-inch Studio Display with a built-in ultra-wide camera, USB-C and Thunderbolt ports, and an adjustable design, but it's hardly a replacement for the all-in-one. Starting at $1,599 USD (AU$2,499), it's nearly as expensive as the cheapest 27-inch iMac and needs a Mac to power it. That's going to rankle iMac fans who were eagerly awaiting the launch of the Apple silicon model.

Apple hasn't announced that the larger iMac is discontinued so it's possible that Apple reverses course at some point and releases a new 27-inch iMac with Apple silicon at some point, but it seems like it's going to be a long wait now.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
