New iPhone SE, iPhone Air, green iPhone 13 available for order

(Macworld.com)

After putting the Mac Studio and Studio Display for sale immediately after the Peek Performance keynote, Apple has updated its store with the rest of the new products announced this week.

You can pre-order the iPhone SE (US$429 / AU$719), iPad Air (US$599 / AU$929) and iPhone 13 (US$699 / AU$1,199), and 13 Pro (US$999 / AU$1,699) in green for availability beginning next week. New Apple products generally sell out fairly quickly, so you should probably grab one if you want to make sure it arrives by next week.

The iPhone SE 3 is a small upgrade over the previous model, bringing a faster A15 chip, 5G, and camera improvements. The iPad Air also received mostly internal improvements, with an M1 processor, 5G, and a new front camera that supports Center Stage. And the iPhone 13 is identical to the previous models other than the new color.

We haven't found any meaningful deals on the new products, but we'll update this article if we do. If you have an older device to trade in, most stores will offer a discount on the purchase.

iPhone SE (2022)

Best Prices Today: US$429 / AU$719 at Apple

In Australia you can also pre-order the new iPhone SE from the major carriers, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. Click on the widget below to explore the options available. 


iPad Air (2022)

Best Prices Today: US$599 / AU$929 at Apple 

iPhone 13 Pro

Editors' Choice

Read our review

MSRP: US$999 / AU$1,699 (base model)

Best Prices Today: US$999 / AU$1,699 at Apple | US$999 / AU$1,699 at Amazon 

In Australia, you can also purchase the iPhone 13 Pro from the major carriers, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. Click on the links in the widget below to search the options available. 

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
