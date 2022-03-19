How to pre-order the new iPhone SE in Australia

Credit: Apple

Apple released a new iPhone SE at its Peak Performance event this week and it's now available for pre-order from today (12th March) onwards in Australia, with delivery from March 18 2022.

The third-generation iPhone SE features a small number of upgrades over the previous model, such as a more powerful A15 chip, an upgraded camera system and 5G support.

It's also had a slight price drop from its predecessor, with a launch price for the 64GB base model of AU$719 - the iPhone second-generation started at AU$749.



If you want to buy your handset outright, you can pre-order from Apple's Australian store online. Apple is offering between AU$120-AU$890 trade-in value when you trade in an eligible device such as an iPhone 8 or newer, a deal well worth taking advantage of. Telstra is also giving you the option to buy the device outright; it costs just $1 extra at Telstra with a price tag of AU$720.

Once you've bought your phone outright, you can then pair it with a SIM-only 5G plan to get the fastest mobile connectivity speeds. Some popular 5G SIM-only plans include:

Alternatively, from today onwards, you can pre-order your new iPhone SE from any one of the major carriers - Telstra, Optus or Vodafone for delivery from March 18 2022.

This gives you the option to pair your new iPhone SE with either a 12, 24 or 36 month plan that will spread the repayment costs over time and simultaneously lower the burden on your wallet.

For example, device repayments will cost you approximately $30 per month over 24 months, but you'll need to factor in the monthly recurring plan fees on top of that. You can click on the links in the widget below to explore the many options available with each carrier.













